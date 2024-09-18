Reading have confirmed that talks over a sale of the club with a ‘potential purchaser’, known to be Rob Couhig, have broken down, as they insist Dai Yongge remains committed to selling the League One side.

The Royals have endured a miserable few years off the pitch, with Yongge’s mismanagement resulting in several points deductions, and they’ve also been relegated to the third tier.

Therefore, fans have been desperate for a sale, and it had been hoped that former Wycombe owner Couhig would complete a deal.

However, it was reported that the deal had fallen through, and Reading issued a statement on their official site confirming the latest news to supporters.

“Over recent weeks and months, Mr Dai and his representatives have been in exclusive dialogue with a potential purchaser. Despite lengthy and complex negotiations, the parties have been unable to find an agreement. This exclusivity period has now expired, and the Club will pursue alternative options.

“The Club acknowledges and appreciates the financial support provided by the potential purchaser during recent months. All loans have now been paid back to the potential purchaser in full along with the accrued interest.

“Whilst an agreement was not found on this occasion, Mr Dai remains committed to the sale of Reading Football Club and provisions are in place to fund the Club until a transaction is completed.

“The Club would like to thank all stakeholders, especially its staff and supporters, for their continued patience and will communicate further updates once appropriate.”

Reading FC need a quick sale

This is stating the obvious, but Reading fans will be devastated by this update, as it had looked as though this deal would finally get done.

It has been said that the money received from Michael Olise is keeping the club going right now, but there are serious concerns about the future of the club beyond the next few months.

Despite the update claiming that Yongge is happy to sell, this isn’t the first time that talks have broken down late on, so his actions will leave many wondering just how true that is.

League One Table Team P GD Pts 11 Peterborough United 5 0 7 12 Reading 5 0 7 13 Crawley Town 5 -2 7

You would expect more protests to follow in the coming weeks, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out, but the only solution that’s required is a permanent, quick sale.

Whether that is possible with Yongge remains to be seen, but it’s a very worrying time for Reading.

Ruben Selles forced to deal with more off-field distractions

You also have real sympathy for Ruben Selles in this situation, as he has had to deal with a lot since his appointment, and this is another issue that has come up.

We know he has been working under restrictions in the market, but he has still managed to create a talented, young squad that can compete in the third tier.

Now, it’s about ensuring this doesn’t impact the players too much, as they do their best to try and focus on football.

Reading are back in action on Saturday when they make the trip to Bolton Wanderers.