Confirmed: Former Tottenham Hotspur player joins Luton Town

Luton Town have confirmed the signing of ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Elliot Thorpe.

The 20-year-old, who rejected a fresh contract with the Premier League giants, left the club in search of more first-team opportunities.

The Hatters have beaten several top-tier clubs to his signature, as per a report from Wales Online, as well as beating some divisional rivals too.

Appearing 18 times for Tottenham’s U23s last season, Thorpe scored twice in the club’s Premier League 2 campaign, proving to be. versatile option within the academy.

Nathan Jones has been operating with a smaller squad than he would have liked in recent weeks, with several key members of the squad facing time on the sidelines because of injuries.

24 hours before Luton’s clash with Blackburn Rovers earlier in the month, five players had to withdraw from the squad, and in their last three games, one player each match day has dropped out of the squad.

The verdict

Jones will be extremely happy to get the deal over the line, and not just because of the number of absent personnel the club have at present.

Thorpe is a player who has bags of potential, and he has the ability to step into Championship football right away.

Not only will the young midfielder add competition, but he will give The Hatters an extra bit of quality, whilst possessing the fitness levels to thrive under Jones’ high-pressing style of play.

Given the sheer number of and the calibre of clubs monitoring Thorpe, this appears to be an excellent signing from The Hatters.