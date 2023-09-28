Highlights Norwich City has been charged with misconduct by the FA for issues with their supporters during a pre-season friendly against King's Lynn.

Norwich City has until October 2nd to respond to the charge of repeatedly failing to ensure proper conduct and behavior of their spectators.

Despite recent setbacks, Norwich City remains confident in their ability to secure a top six finish this season and is focused on bouncing back in their upcoming match against Birmingham City.

Norwich City have been charged with misconduct from the FA after issues with their supporters in a pre-season friendly win over King’s Lynn back in July.

What happened between Norwich and King’s Lynn?

The Canaries made the short trip to take on the non-league side, and they ran out comfortable winners, with David Wagner’s side coming out 6-1 winners in front of a crowd of over 2,000.

The vast majority of the fans in attendance were for the Canaries, and issues arose during the fixture in relation to the conduct of the supporters.

Norwich confirm charge following friendly

And, in a message shared on the club’s website, Norwich confirmed that they are facing an FA charge for misconduct.

“Norwich City have been charged with misconduct in relation to crowd control following a pre-season friendly against King’s Lynn Town on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

“It’s alleged that the club repeatedly failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be its supporters or followers) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and don’t use words or behaviour that are improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting with either express or implied reference to disability.

“Norwich City have until Monday, October 2, to provide a response.”

Of course, not much can be said about the issue, as it remains to be seen whether Norwich do respond to the charge, but the club won’t like the fact they have been put in this position due to the behaviour of the fans.

What next for Norwich City?

After a very good start to the season, three defeats in four has seen the Canaries drop down the table, and the 6-2 hammering at Plymouth last time out was undoubtedly the low point.

Wagner will have been pleased with how a rotated side showed character against Fulham in the League Cup, but it’s about bouncing back from the loss at Argyle. It was a very poor display, and you can be sure that the players are desperate to get back out there to put things right.

They will get the chance to do that on Saturday, with Norwich set to take on Birmingham City at Carrow Road in what will be a real challenge for the Norfolk outfit.

Blues have had a positive start to the season themselves, although they have now failed to win in four, but they make the trip to Norwich sitting just one point behind Wagner’s side, which proves the two are relatively evenly matched.

Can Norwich win promotion this season?

This feels like a big game for the Yellows as they look to get back on track in front of their own fans.

Obviously, there’s no need to panic, as Wagner knows better than most how this division is unpredictable, and you can go games without a win, but a good run can change your fortunes very quickly.

So, there will be calm from the Norwich boss, and he will expect a response from his side, who had started the campaign as one of the standout teams in the Championship.

Injuries haven’t helped, but the Norwich squad is still quality, and they will feel a top six finish is a very realistic possibility this season.