Confirmed: Everton player seals switch to EFL side

Sunderland have completed a season-long loan move for Everton forward Nathan Broadhead with the Black Cats confirming his arrival at the Stadium of Light.

Broadhead has become Sunderland’s sixth signing of the summer transfer window with the likes of Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Corry Evans, Dennis Cerkin and Frederik Alves having already arrived through the door at the Stadium of Light to bolster Lee Johnson’s squad.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a fine season last term with Everton’s under-23s with him managing to fire home 11 goals and provide three assists in his 18 appearances for them in Premier League 2.

The striker has already spent time in League One during the 2019/20 campaign with Burton Albion where he managed to fire home two goals and provide two assists in his 19 appearances for the Brewers. That suggests that there is potential for him to add some extra attacking threat in the final third.

Everton handed Broadhead his Premier League debut last season with him coming off the bench in the final two minutes of their goalless draw against Brighton back in April. While the 23-year-old has also featured for the Toffees in the Europa League.

Sunderland have now confirmed that they have secured a season-long deal with Everton that will see Broadhead spend the rest of the 2021/22 campaign with Johnson’s squad.

The verdict

This seems like it should be a solid enough signing for Sunderland to have made this summer. Broadhead has already experienced playing regularly in League One for Burton and whilst he was not prolific in the 2019/20 campaign for the Brewers it did help him get an understanding of what it takes to be a success in the final third at this level.

Often with young players they struggle to make too much if an impact in their first loan spells away from Premier League sides in the lower leagues. However, they do tend to improve as they get more experience under their belts on the next loans that they go on. Sunderland will hope that proves to be the story with Broadhead here.

Johnson is a good manager in terms of developing young and talented players from Premier League clubs and he could be the ideal coach to try and unlock the best form from the 23-year-old.

The forward should be full of belief after a strong year with Everton’s under-23s and he now needs to show what he can do in a first-team environment playing in front of an expectant crowd in League One at the Stadium of Light.