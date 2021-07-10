Confirmed: EFL talent linked with Arsenal and Leeds completes move to Aston Villa

Bournemouth have confirmed that 16-year-old Ajani Burchall has completed his move to Aston Villa.

The Premier League club confirmed the arrival of Josh Feeney from Fleetwood Town earlier this month and have now followed that up by signing another promising teenager.

Burchall became the third-youngest player to feature for the Cherries when he made his debut back in December.

However, he announced in May that he would be leaving the Vitality Stadium this summer as he’d “decided to take a different step in [his] pathway to achieve [his] dream”.

A string of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Villa, Leeds United, and West Ham United were all linked but it seems Dean Smith’s side have won the race for him.

Bournemouth announced yesterday that the attacker had completed his move to Villa Park, with the Championship outfit receiving “a substantial undisclosed compensation fee”.

The Bermuda-born winger joined the South Coast club in 2016 and was fast-tracked into the senior side last season – coming off the bench against Huddersfield Town last December and then featuring in the matchday squad against Luton Town later that month.

21 things every Aston Villa fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 What year were Villa founded? 1874 1884 1894 1904

The Verdict

Villa continue to raid the EFL as they add to their youth ranks, with first Feeney and now Burchall joining the club this summer.

We’re unlikely to see either near the first team anytime soon but this is a move that could pay dividends a few years down the line.

The 16-year-old’s Bournemouth exit has been on the cards for some time now but Villa have done well to beat out the likes of Arsenal, Leeds, and West Ham to the signing.

Losing a talented player is never ideal but the compensation received could be really useful for the Cherries and new boss Scott Parker this summer.