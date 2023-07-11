It has been confirmed that Welsh striker Mark Harris has joined Oxford United on a 'long-term deal' following his release from Cardiff City at the end of the season.

Harris becomes Liam Manning's fifth signing of the summer window, and the U's have beaten significant competition to land his signature.

Manning has since stated on the club website that Harris' "best years are still ahead of him".

He added: "Technically he is very good, he is fast, he creates and scores goal and he is a player I know a lot of clubs were interested in. Signing a full international with his best years ahead of him is a big thing for us and we look forward to working with him.”

Which other clubs were interested in signing Mark Harris?

Alan Nixon via Patreon stated that newly-relegated sides Blackpool and local rivals Reading were interested in making a move for the 24-year-old after his six-year spell at the Cardiff City Stadium came to an end at the official close of the 2022/23 campaign

The same journalist revealed earlier on in the window that Derby County were monitoring Harris' situation in a bid to replace the goals of David McGoldrick who moved to League Two side Notts County in early June.

In the past few days, it became concrete knowledge that both the Tangerines and Oxford were linked with the Welshman, as Blackpool look to replace Jerry Yates who is in talks with Swansea City.

Darren Witcoop revealed on Tuesday morning that Reading have also monitored the situation regarding Harris, but a deal for him to sign for the Royals would prove extremely difficult as the club are unable to finalise any transfers amid an ongoing battle with HMRC regarding previously unpaid tax bills. The Royals have urged Harris alongside fellow free agent Sean Clare to remain patient whilst these off-field issues remain unresolved, but this has seemingly worked against them as Harris looks set on a move elsewhere.

Who is Mark Harris?

Harris' career is one which hasn't really set the world alight so far, having spent six seasons in and around the Cardiff City first team, along with three other loan spells.

Since breaking through the ranks at his hometown club back in 2017, he made 95 appearances in all competitions for the Bluebirds, scoring on ten occasions. Most of these appearances have come since the 2020/21 season, with the 24-year-old establishing himself as a consistent player for a handful of managers in the past three seasons.

Prior to kickstarting his career at Cardiff, Harris endured loan spells at fellow Welsh outfits Newport County and Wrexham, as well as a stint at Port Vale. These loan spells saw him score six times in 54 combined appearances for the aforementioned clubs.

Harris has also broke into the senior squad for the Wales national team since making his international debut in 2021, making his debut in a 3-2 victory against Belarus. He has featured four more times for his country, and was named in Rob Page's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Will Mark Harris be a good signing for Oxford United?

This isn't the first instance in this window where Oxford have beaten significant competition from League One rivals for a forward, with the other in the form of Ruben Rodrigues.

Despite having a mixed career so far, a fresh start seems needed for Harris and a spell at League One level may bring the best out of him at a side looking to improve on an extremely poor end to the 2022/23 season.

When looking at the competition Liam Manning's outfit have beaten to land his services it could be seen as a statement that Oxford are looking to compete towards the higher echelons of League One.