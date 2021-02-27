Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

Confirmed: Charlton v Blackpool team news

Published

9 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic host Blackpool this afternoon in Sky Bet League One with the Addicks looking to get back to winning ways at The Valley.

The men from SE7 have struggled badly at home and their run without a win since mid-December continued on Tuesday night with Burton Albion coming from behind to beat them 2-1 thanks to goals from Mike Fondop and a Ben Watson own-goal.

Indeed, Lee Bowyer will be desperate to see a response this afternoon against a Blackpool side that still has play-off intentions of their own.

With games in hand on those above them, the Tangerines could soon rise up the table and are one of the form sides in the league with four wins from their last six matches in the third tier.

Indeed, their last away game was a win at Portsmouth and so they’ll be confident that they can get a result.

With that all said, here are the teams for this one:


