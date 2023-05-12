Having survived relegation from League One by the skin of their teeth, there is set to be major changes at Cambridge United next season.

Mark Bonner led the U's to safety in their first season back in League One for 19 years, but it was more of a struggle in the campaign just gone as after 37 league matches it looked to need somewhat of a minor miracle for the club to survive the drop.

However, five victories and a draw from their last nine matches saw their status as a third tier club saved - that hasn't stopped the changes from being rang though by head coach Bonner.

In the official retained list, regular first-teamers such as Dimitar Mitov, Harvey Knibbs, Joe Ironside, Shilow Tracey and Lloyd Jones are amongst the names leaving the Abbey Stadium, and they are joined by Sam Smith.

Having signed a permanent contract two years ago following his release from Reading, Smith is set to test himself at a different club, with The News reporting this week that Cambridge's divisional rivals Portsmouth have been keeping close tabs on the 25-year-old ahead of a potential swoop.

How has Sam Smith fared for Cambridge United?

Even though he scored seven times in 29 League Two outings in 2019-20 for the U's, Smith hadn't been that prolific anywhere he'd been on loan from Reading, but since he penned a deal at United he has flourished.

In the 2021-22 season, Smith bagged 21 goals in all competitions as he featured in both a central position and also out wide cutting in from the right, but his goalscoring contributions dropped to 14 in the season just gone from 52 outings.

One thing Smith has been though is incredibly fit, having missed just one league match in the last two years, and that was only because he wasn't brought off the bench by Bonner.

Would he be a good signing for Portsmouth?

With Colby Bishop in fine form for Pompey this past season, Smith wouldn't want to go to a club and sit on the bench, so if John Mousinho is keen on him it's likely to be for the position on the right wing where he'd cut onto his left foot.

Pompey did sign Paddy Lane though in January to play in that role, but there's a chance he could switch back to the left in order to accommodate Smith, who is versatile and can function well in a number of positions.

On a free transfer, Pompey and other League One clubs would be foolish to not be in the race for a player who has scored 35 times in his previous two seasons in all competitions and is experienced at third tier level, and at an age where he can still improve.