Bristol City

Confirmed Bristol City team news for Blackburn Rovers clash as Pearson makes two changes

Published

1 hour ago

on

Bristol City will be looking to end a run of three straight defeats on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

The Robins go into this game 19th in the Championship table, comfortably clear of the relegation zone, but also a long way adrift of the play-off places.

Blackburn meanwhile, start the day fourth in the table, although with just one win and one goal in their last matches, the visitors could see this as an opportunity to pick up an eye-catching three points.

That would no doubt do manager Nigel Pearson a lot of good, given he has struggled to deliver the sort of results the Robins would have been hoping for this season.

Perhaps with that in mind, Pearson has named a Bristol City side that shows two changes from the one that lost 2-1 at home to Birmingham last time out, as Sam Bell drops to the bench and Tomas Kalas misses out through injury, with Rob Atkinson and Robbie Cundy coming into the starting XI.

Bristol City Starting XI: Bentley; Atkinson, Cundy, Klose, DaSilva; Scott, Williams, James; Weimann; Martin, Semenyo

Bristol City Substitutes: Wiles-Richards, Pring, Massengo, Bell, Benarous, Conway, Wells


