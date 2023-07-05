Since they scrapped their academy in 2016, Brentford have been operating under the more European style 'B team' model, who do not play in a league and instead play against normally under-21 clubs from England and further afield.

The Bees' B team is populated by players from all corners of the globe, with non-league talents given a chance, EFL clubs raided for their youngsters such as Ethan Brierley from Rochdale this summer and even from other continents, with Seongnam's Kim Ji-soo recently added to their squad.

Brentford often look at lower league clubs in England, and they have swooped once again for another talent as Oxford United have confirmed that teenage defender Erion Zabeli has signed for the Bees for an undisclosed fee.

Who is Erion Zabeli?

Zabeli is an 18-year-old centre-back who is eligible for both England and Albania, who after spending time at the academies of Fulham and Watford in the past ended up at Oxford in 2021.

The tall defender signed a two-year scholarship with the U's and has been capped by Albania at under-19's level since he joined the club, but never made an appearance in a first-team squad despite there being a clear pathway for youngsters at the Kassam Stadium.

Zabeli was a regular in Oxford's under-18's passage to the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals, but they were dispatched by Manchester City 3-0 in the last eight back in March.

Despite being offered a one year extension of his scholarship into a third year, Zabeli has instead opted to move on to Brentford, who have paid an undisclosed fee for his services - he signs a one-year contract with the potential for that to be extended automatically by another year into 2025 - and they fended off plenty of competition for Zabeli's services.

Who did Brentford beat to sign Erion Zabeli?

According to the Oxford Mail, plenty of clubs were keen to sign Zabeli following his impressive performances for Oxford at youth level.

Championship newcomers Leeds United and Southampton were interested in adding the teenager to their under-21 ranks and so were Rangers, who are no stranger to taking talents from the EFL and bringing them to Ibrox.

In addition to those, the Daily Mail have claimed that outfits across Europe were interested in Zabeli, who has instead opted to remain in England with the Bees.

And it was perhaps the fact that he ended up at Brentford on a trial basis at the back end of last season that has swayed his decision to make the move to the West London outfit, who have had to fend off significant competition.

For Oxford, they will just have to admit defeat on this one and make do with the academy graduates who remain in and around their first-team squad for the upcoming campaign.

Teenage defender James Golding played six times last season for the U's, whilst Tyler Goodrham made the most impact with the winger featuring in 44 matches, scoring four goals and starting more often than not at the back end of the season.

There is also striker Gatlin O'Donkor as well, who played 35 times and scored twice in his first season as a professional, so despite Zabeli's departure there is plenty to be optimistic about when it comes to Oxford's youth prospects.