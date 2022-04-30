Confirmed Bournemouth team news for Blackburn clash as Parker makes two changes

AFC Bournemouth face another big game in their pursuit of promotion from the Championship this afternoon, as they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

Following their remarkable fight-back against Swansea in midweek, the Cherries go into this game second in the Championship table, three points clear of Nottingham Forest, who they play on Tuesday night.

Victory will therefore be vital for Scott Parker’s side, as they look to remain in control of that second automatic promotion spot.

However, Blackburn know that they must win this afternoon to have any chance of securing a play-off place, and will be on a high following their 4-1 thrashing of Preston on Monday, meaning this is unlikely to be an easy task for the Cherries.

Perhaps with that in mind, Parker has named a Bournemouth side that shows two changes from the one that claimed that draw with Swansea on Tuesday, as Philip Billing and Jordan Zemura return to the starting lineup, replacing Jamal Lowe – who drops to the bench – and Ethan Laird, who misses out on a place in the matchday squad.

Bournemouth starting XI: Travers; Zemura, Phillips, Kelly, Smith; Cook, Lerma; Christie, Billing, Anthony; Solanke

Bournemouth substitutes: Woodman, Mepham, Brady, Lowe, Moore, Pearson, Dembele