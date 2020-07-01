Confirmed: Bolton appoint Ian Evatt as new manager

Bolton Wanderers have a new manager and it’s former Barrow boss Ian Evatt who is tasked with getting the Trotters back up the Football League.

Bolton and Barrow are on course to face each other next season in Sky Bet League Two, whenever that proves to be, and it’s Evatt’s work with Barrow that has earned him a move to Wanderers.

Indeed, he’s a National League winner as a manager now, whilst he’ll also be able to call upon promotion experience as a player from his days with the likes of Blackpool, where they made it into the Premier League whilst he was there.

Of course, he lacks the experience of some other managers at this level in terms of time in the dugout but that doesn’t have to mean you’ll fail – Ryan Lowe’s time at Bury and Plymouth is a fine example of that.

Bolton want to get back up the divisions as soon as possible, and they’ll hope Evatt is the man to oversee things.

The Verdict

It’s a fascinating appointment and a big chance for Evatt to show exactly what he can do.

He did a wonderful job in getting Barrow back into the Football League after so long away and now he’ll be looking to restore similar pride at Bolton.

Whether he can or not, remains to be seen.