Confirmed Blackpool team news for Blackburn clash as Critchley makes five changes

Blackpool will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, when they make the short trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

Following back to back defeats to Nottingham Forest and Preston, it looks as though the Championship play-offs may now be out of reach for Blackpool, although they are still well clear of the relegation zone.

As a result, the Seasiders seemingly have just pride to play for here, although they will be looking to give their sizeable away following something to cheer about.

While Blackburn are still in the race for a top six spot, they have won just two of their last 12 games, meaning there could be something of an opportunity for the visitors here.

Perhaps with that in mind, Blackpool manager Neil Critchley has named a side that shows five changes from the one that lost 1-0 at Preston on Tuesday, as Chris Maxwell starts in goal in place of the injured Dan Grimshaw.

Meanwhile, Jordan Gabriel, Jordan Thorniley, Charlie Kirk and Shayne Lavery all come into the starting XI, with Richard Keogh, Ethan Robson, Josh Bowler and Keshi Anderson dropping to the bench.

Blackpool starting lineup: Maxwell; Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Husband; Dougall, Connolly; Kirk, Lavery, Hamilton; Madine

Blackpool substitutes: Moore, Keogh, James, Robson, Bowler, Anderson, Yates