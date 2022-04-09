Confirmed Blackburn team news for Blackpool clash as key duo return

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to get their push for a Championship play-off place back on track on Saturday afternoon, as they host Blackpool at Ewood Park.

Following a run of just two wins in their last 12 matches, Tony Mowbray saw his side drop out of the top six spots in midweek, as teams took advantage of their games in hand on Rovers.

As a result, a victory here could be vital for Blackburn, to ensure they do not slip away into mid-table in the final few weeks of the season.

With Blackpool coming into this one on the back of consecutive defeats to Nottingham Forest and Preston earlier in the week, this could be an opportunity for Rovers to pick up a welcome three points here.

Perhaps with that in mind, Mowbray has named a Blackburn side that shows three changes from the one that drew 2-2 at Coventry last Saturday, as top start Ben Brereton makes his first Rovers start since February, after coming off the bench at he CBS Arena.

Elsewhere, captain Darragh Lenihan returns after missing the Coventry clash through injury, while Tyrhys Dolan replaces Reda Khadra, who misses out with fitness issues of his own.

Blackburn starting lineup: Kaminski; Nyambe, Lenihan, van Hecke, Wharton, Pickering; Travis, Rothwell; Gallagher, Khadra, Brereton

Blackburn substitutes: Pears, Edun, Johnson, Giles, Hedges, Buckley, Dack