Confirmed Blackburn Rovers team news for Stoke City clash as Dack makes long-awaited league start

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, as they host Stoke City at Ewood Park.

Having started the season with three straight league wins, things have hit a stumbling block for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side, with back-to-back 3-0 defeats away from home in the Championship.

A much-changed Rovers side ended that run with a 2-1 win at Bradford in the EFL Cup in midweek, a result they will be looking to build on here.

Stoke meanwhile, are under the interim leadership of Dean Holden for this match following the sacking of Michael O’Neill in midweek, after just one win in five league games to start the campaign for the Potters.

It has been reported that Alex Neil will be in the stands to watch the game, ahead of the anticipated announcement of his departure from Sunderland to become the new Stoke boss.

Can you get at least 85% on this quiz about some of Blackburn's best ever players?

1 of 25 Bob Crompton primarily played what position for Blackburn? Striker Midfielder Defender Goalkeeper

For their part, Rovers have reverted to a starting lineup that more resembles the one they have used in the league this season after those changes in the cup.

Just three players retain their places from that trip to Valley Parade. Joe Rankin-Costello remains at right-back with Callum Brittain injured, while Bradley Dack makes a first league start since March 2021, as he continues his re-intergration to the first-team after so long out through injury, with Sam Gallagher not fit to start.

Meanwhile Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton also makes his first league start of the campaign, as Tayo Edun drops to the bench.

Blackburn starting XI: Kaminski; Pickering, Phillips, Ayala, Rankin-Costello; Buckley, Morton, Travis; Szmodics, Dack; Brereton-Diaz

Blackburn subs: Pears, Edun, Dolan, Carter, Hedges, Vale, A.Wharton