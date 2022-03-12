Confirmed Blackburn Rovers team news for Bristol City clash as Dack returns

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to give their Championship play-off prospects a boost on Saturday afternoon, when they host Bristol City at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side go into the game fourth in the Championship table, five points adrift of the automatic promotion places, but have won just once in their last eight games, scoring only once in that time.

Can you get 25/25 on this Blackburn Rovers quiz?

1 of 25 In what year were Blackburn Rovers formed? 1875 1877 1879 1881

Bristol City meanwhile, go into this one having lost four of their last five games, and sit 19th in the Championship table, well clear of the relegation zone, but seemingly out of reach of the play-offs.

As a result, this is a game that Blackburn may see as an opportunity to get back to winning ways with a crucial three points this afternoon.

Perhaps with that in mind, Mowbray has named a side that shows just one change from the one that played out a goalless draw with Millwall on Tuesday night, as Reda Khadra returns from injury to replace Ryan Giles in attack, with the Wolves loanee dropping to the bench.

Elsewhere, Bradley Dack makes his return to the matchday squad for the first time since suffering a second ACL injury in as many seasons 12 months ago today, with the talismanic attacker on the bench.

Blackburn Starting XI: Kaminski; Rankin-Costello, Lenihan, van Hecke, Wharton, Pickering; Buckley, Travis, Rothwell; Gallagher, Khadra

Blackburn Substitutes: Stergiakis, Johnson, Dolan, Brown, Hedges, Dack, Giles