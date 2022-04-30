Confirmed Blackburn Rovers team news for Bournemouth clash as injury boosts revealed

Blackburn Rovers will look to keep their Championship play-off hopes alive on Saturday afternoon, as they host AFC Bournemouth at Ewood Park.

Despite Rovers’ 4-1 win over Preston on Monday, Sheffield United’s 3-1 victory at QPR on Friday, Blackburn go into this game knowing they have to win, if they are to have any chance of securing a top six spot this season.

Meanwhile, manager Tony Mowbray’s pre-match comments have suggested that with his contract expiring in the summer, this could be his last home game in charge of the club, with Rovers ending their season away at Birmingham next weekend.

For their part, Bournemouth go into this game second in the Championship, and still need to win to remain in control of that automatic promotion place, meaning this will not be an easy game for the hosts.

Given that win at Preston was Blackburn’s best performance for quite some time, it is perhaps not surprising that Mowbray has named an unchanged lineup from that victory for this afternoon’s game.

As a result, the likes of Sam Gallagher, Ryan Hedges, Joe Rothwell and Lewis Travis have all overcome knocks sustained at Deepdale, that Mowbray had suggested during the week could keep them out of this match.

Blackburn starting XI: Kaminski; Lenihan, van Hecke, Wharton, Pickering; Buckley, Travis, Rothwell; Hedges, Gallagher, Brereton-Diaz

Blackburn substitutes: Pears, Ayala, Dolan, Edun, Dack, Poveda, Zeefuik