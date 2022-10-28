Confirmed Birmingham City XI to take on QPR

Birmingham City face Queens Park Rangers this evening in the Sky Bet Championship as the two sides kick off the EFL action for the weekend.

The Blues have had a steady start to the season and sit just inside the bottom half of the table, with them proving a stubborn team to beat at times but also a little goal-shy.

QPR, meanwhile, have had a really fine start under Mick Beale and look a club on the up, with him recently turning down a move to Wolves in the Premier League.

Blues will be looking to make this a trip to the Midlands that he didn’t want to make as well come full-time, meanwhile, as they welcome the R’s to St Andrew’s.

Birmingham have announced the XI set to take to the field this evening against the Hoops, then, and this is how it is going to look – let us know what you think in the comments below!

🔵📋 From the off! Brought to you by @BoyleSports. pic.twitter.com/x3qBkEo7TH — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) October 28, 2022