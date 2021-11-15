Confirmed: Birmingham City sign 22-year-old

Birmingham City have confirmed the signing of 22-year-old defender Renedi Masampu after a successful trial period.

Masampu, who operates as a left-back, has signed a deal until June 2022 and will immediately join the club’s U23s, who are managed by Steve Spooner.

The young full-back most recently played at sixth-tier level with Dulwich Hamlet, but prior to that, he enjoyed a two-year stint with Chelsea’s academy.

During his time with The Blues, he was part of the team that won the U18 Premier League and FA Youth Cup.

Speaking to the club’s media upon arrival, Birmingham’s latest arrival said: “I’m delighted to have signed. To play for a big Club like Birmingham City brings me a lot of joy and I look forward to the challenge ahead.

“It’s a great group – everyone has been extremely welcoming and kind.

“I know what I have to do and I am determined to keep improving.”

The verdict

Masampu is a player that Birmingham have kept a close eye on, and their decision to make a move for a player who was most recently playing at National League South level shows that The Blues must hold him in high regard.

The young defender now has little over six months to prove himself with the club’s U23s and try to secure a longer-term contract.

Should he impress with the club’s U23s, then there should be opportunities for him at first-team level, especially if the existing campaign turns into one of mediocrity.

He will be one of the more senior players in the camp, meaning his move will come with expectations, but this seems like it could be a real coup for the club’s academy.