After weeks of speculation, Birmingham City have officially confirmed the departure of Tony Mowbray.

The 60-year-old has confirmed that he has stepped down from his position in the dugout at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, after a period of absence from the sideline due to health problems.

This comes just two weeks after the Blues suffered relegation to League One for the first time in 29 years, and Tom Wagner will now be searching for his next permanent manager, having already seen six - including interim bosses Steve Spooner, Mark Venus and Gary Rowett - in the dugout across his first year as owner of the Second City club.

Mowbray replaced Wayne Rooney on January 8th, and took charge of eight fixtures in all competitions, winning four of those against Hull City in the FA Cup, alongside Championship successes over Stoke City and two of his former clubs in the form of Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland.

Tom Wagner and Garry Cook react to Tony Mowbray news

In an official club statement, Wagner and CEO Garry Cook have both issued their own words following the confirmation that the 60-year-old will focus on making a full recovery and spending time with his loved ones.

The American stated: “We are disappointed that Tony will not be coming back to lead the team forward but respect his decision to put his health and his family first. In a short period of time at Blues Tony demonstrated excellent leadership skills and a work ethic that galvanised all around him. He is an outstanding human being and will always be welcome at St. Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park.”

Meanwhile, Cook began “We have been looking forward to Tony returning to the Club and to continue the great work that he started earlier this year.

"Unfortunately, it is not to be. Preparation for the new season has already begun and Tony told us that, based on his treatment and recovery programme, he would not be able to do the job that is required before the new season begins. I would personally like to commend Tony for informing us of his decision so soon after the end of the season. It provides us the opportunity to undertake a rigorous search process to identify the right leader to take our club forward and have that person in place before the start of pre-season," he added.

Cook concluded: "On behalf of everyone at the Club, and our supporters, I would like to thank Tony for the excellent job that he did for Blues. We wish Tony a full and speedy recovery.”

Tony Mowbray issues "wish to return" after Birmingham City developments

Mowbray joined the club just weeks after his shock departure from Sunderland, and looked as though he would be the man to turn fortunes around in B9 after a tough run of results under his predecessor Rooney, which saw the club slide down the second tier standings.

Further into the official statement, he stated the reasoning behind his departure, as well as hoping he will return to management as soon as possible.

“Over the very recent days it has become apparent to me that I will not be fully fit to resume my duties as Manager of Birmingham City in the timescale that would allow the club to best prepare for the forthcoming season and therefore, I have regrettably decided to step away from my role at this time,"

“Once I have fully recovered, it is important to me that I then spend some quality time with my wife and my boys before I fully commit to work," Mowbray added.

“I am extremely grateful to Tom Wagner for the genuine warmth that he has shown towards me during what has been a challenging time, not only for me personally but also for the Club. I firmly believe that under Tom’s stewardship coupled with the football expertise that Garry offers, that Birmingham City have a very bright future ahead."

“I would like to thank everybody associated with the Club who has supported me during these unprecedented times, and I would like to especially thank the Birmingham City supporters for your affection, your kindness, and your support in the relatively short period of time I have been with the Club. Whilst I step down as Manager of Birmingham City, I now become a Blues fan and I wish everybody at the Club nothing but absolute success in the future."

He concluded: “Once I have fully recovered and have spent some quality time with my family, I intend to make a return to football management at the appropriate moment. I hope that the privacy of my family and I will be respected at this time. Thank you for your ongoing support, Tony.”

What next for Birmingham City?

Whilst it's not the outcome Blues supporters, the owners and Mowbray wanted, this decision allows for the club to conduct thorough time into making sure the next appointment is the right one.

On Monday afternoon, it was revealed by Alan Nixon that, alongside the fact Director of Recruitment Frank McParland would be stepping down, that former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior isn't currently interested in the vacancy.

FootballInsider have also recently reported that Steve Bruce is keen on a potential return to the club, having managed in B9 between 2001 and 2007.

Either way, the club can now look to move forward after having clarity on a tough situation ahead of a season where expectation will be rife for a first-time promotion back to the Championship.