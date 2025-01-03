Birmingham City have confirmed that Brandon Khela has departed the club on loan to Bradford City for the rest of the season.

The club have announced on their official website that the 19-year-old will move to the Bantams on a temporary basis, pending clearance from the FA.

Khela has come through the academy system at Birmingham, but has struggled for game time under Chris Davies this season.

The youngster has made just two appearances in League One this term, leading to him to take the drop down to League Two for the remainder of the campaign.

Brandon Khela - Birmingham City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 1 (0) 0 2024-25 2 (0) 0 As of January 3rd

Birmingham confirm Khela departure

Birmingham have confirmed the decision to loan Khela to Bradford for the remainder of the campaign.

The club have noted his contributions to this season, including making a full debut in their EFL Cup clash against Charlton Athletic in August.

His lack of playing time in Davies’ side has likely played a major factor in this decision, with Blues now hoping that he can develop away from the club with regular minutes in League Two.

The midfielder initially earned a chance in the side last season, coming off the bench in the closing stages of their EFL Cup win over Cheltenham Town, before making a first league appearance for the club against Huddersfield Town.

This led to a loan move to Ross County, where the youngster played 14 times in the Scottish Premiership, helping the club finish 11th in the table.

Bradford are currently ninth in the League Two table, two points adrift of the play-off places.

Bradford’s promotion hopes

Bradford will be hoping that Khela can arrive and make a big impact on the club’s hopes of a top seven finish this season.

The Bantams are two points behind Notts County in seventh, while also having an inferior goal difference.

Graham Alexander’s side drew 2-2 with Barrow in their first game of 2025.

Next up for Bradford is a home clash against Grimsby Town on Saturday in a 1pm kick-off.

Khela loan makes sense for all parties

Khela has potential to break into the Birmingham first team squad and earn regular playing time, but he’s just not ready yet.

Going out on loan in League Two with a competitive Bradford side makes sense for the time being, and gives him the opportunity to continue his development.

Given he’s only 19, there is no immediate rush on him to become a first team-level player, so he should see this as a great chance to prove himself with too much pressure on his shoulders.

Meanwhile, Bradford are strengthening midway through the campaign, and this is the kind of signing that could help close the gap to the top seven.