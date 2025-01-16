Birmingham City have confirmed the immediate departure of Garry Cook from the club's board and his role of Chief Executive Officer.

The self-confessed Blues supporter has worked alongside owner, Tom Wagner, and the likes of Tom Brady since Knighthead Capital Management's takeover of the West Midlands outfit in July 2023, with Cook being instilled as CEO a day after the deal was completed.

During his time at the club, Cook has been part of a board who have overseen several projects concerning its short and long-term future, which included a complete revamp of St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, the planning of a 62,000-seater stadium, as well as several community and sponsorship-related deals, such as Heineken and Delta Air Lines.

And, despite penning a recent open letter to Bluenoses echoing the club's future plans as they target an immediate return to the Championship after suffering relegation last term, Cook has decided to step away from his main role in B9, but will continue to play a part in other areas within the inner-workings of the League One outfit.

Tom Wagner reacts as Garry Cook steps away from Birmingham City board

Confirming the developments is a statement on Birmingham's official website, which states that Cook will remain a member of the Club's Advisory Committee and a Trustee of the Birmingham City Foundation, as well as highlighting the decision was for personal reasons.

Within, the aforementioned Wagner took the time to reflect on Cook's influence in the boardroom during a one-and-a-half year stint as CEO, and that his impact on the takeover in the summer of 2023 shouldn't be underestimated.

“We thank Garry for everything that he has done during his time as Chief Executive Officer. His passionate leadership and commitment to the Club that he has supported from boyhood has been unwavering and his contributions are extensive," Wagner said

"The instrumental role he played in Knighthead becoming involved in Birmingham City FC should also never be forgotten.

"We are delighted that he will remain connected to us via the Advisory Committee and Foundation and that both will benefit from his vision and expertise."

Birmingham City begin search for Garry Cook replacement in the boardroom

It has also been confirmed that Jeremy Dale, a fellow lifelong Birmingham supporter, will oversee Cook's prior role on an interim basis, having been a key figure in the club's leadership team.

Wagner is confident that the former Microsoft and Motorola employee has the ability to take on such responsibility as the club undergo such a transition, while the search for a permanent CEO has already began at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park.

“Jeremy has a deep understanding of our vision and culture, and we are confident in his ability to guide Birmingham City during this transition," the American stated.

Birmingham City's current League One predicament

Despite such a big off-field decision being made, it is imperative that such developments don't become a distraction for Chris Davies and his players, who recently went 13 games unbeaten across all competitions with a 2-1 victory over Swindon Town in the EFL Trophy.

Their last defeat came against Shrewsbury Town on November 23rd, having accumulated 23 points from a possible 27 since.

Birmingham return to league action for the first time since January 4th on Saturday, where they will take on Gary Caldwell's Exeter City side, who they have beaten twice already this season at St James' Park.

League One Table Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 23 24 53 2 Wycombe Wanderers 25 23 51 3 Wrexham 25 19 51 4 Huddersfield Town 24 18 47 (As of January 16th, 2025)

Blues will be hoping to maintain their advantage at the top of the third tier table over Wycombe Wanderers, Wrexham and Huddersfield Town, and will fancy their chances of maintaining an unbeaten home league record which stretches back to March 16th of last year.