Highlights Stockport County have signed highly-rated Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry on loan, adding another dimension to their forward line.

Barry is a product of West Bromwich Albion, Barcelona, and Villa academies, with a prolific goalscoring record at youth level.

Stockport beat off competition from other clubs to secure Barry, with manager Dave Challinor expecting him to make a real impact in the squad.

Stockport County have signed highly-rated Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry on loan, the Premier League club have confirmed.

It continues an impressive summer window for the North West club as they prepare for another League Two promotion push after losing the play-off final on penalties to Carlisle United last season.

Stockport 2023 summer transfers

Dave Challinor said after County's Wembley defeat that his side were "set in terms of recruitment" for the summer window and they work they've done so far has been eye-catching.

They've pinched defender Ibou Touray from League Two rivals Salford City and drafted in players that have recently left clubs higher up the pyramid in striker Billy Chadwick (Hull City), forward Nick Powell (Stoke City), and goalkeeper Jordan Smith (Nottingham Forest).

Earlier this week, they announced a loan deal for Aberdeen defender Jayden Richardson and now they've strengthened again through the loan market.

This morning, it was confirmed that Barry will join Stockport for the 2023/24 campaign after putting pen to paper on a contract extension at Villa Park.

County have revealed that the young forward was one of their top targets this season and that they've battled off competition from numerous other clubs to get the deal done.

Who is Louie Barry?

The 20-year-old will add another dimension to Challinor's forward line with his pacey, direct running.

A youth prodigy, Barry is a product of the West Bromwich Albion, Barcelona, and Villa academy systems - starring for the latter at youth level before finding the net in his senior debut for the latter.

He was a prolific goalscorer at age-group level for both Villa and England but, bar half a season at Swindon Town, has yet to really translate that to senior football despite a string of loan spells in recent years.

An ill-fated spell at Ipswich Town in 2021/22 was followed by an impressive loan to Swindon in the second half of that campaign, during which he scored six goals and providing one assist in 15 games.

He spent the first half of last term in League One with a struggling MK Dons side - where he managed one goal and three assists in 32 appearances - before helping Salford reach the play-offs after making a January switch - though he scored only once and provided two assists in 21 games.

Dave Challinor on Aston Villa deal

Challinor hinted that Barry was a target that the club had been tracking for some time and is expecting him to make a splash in 2023/24.

He told the club website: "We’ve had to be really patient, but that’s been rewarded by Louie now being at the club. He was our top target in his position, and for him and Aston Villa to choose us as his next destination is really pleasing.

“He’ll link up again with Ibby, something they did well at Salford last season and will have a familiar face to help him settle in. Louie is a dribbler, an exciting, pacey forward who has the ability to beat players and will certainly get people of their seats. We are really looking forward to working with him and anticipate him having a real impact within the squad.”

Stockport director of football Simon Wilson added: “We are delighted to secure Louie for the upcoming season, and feel he will add attributes we do not have in the group. He is an outstanding one v one player who can scare the life out of defenders. We want to be a team that has different types of tools to win games; this was something we felt we needed, and we believe Louie is one of the best around.”