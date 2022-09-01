Confirmed: Aston Villa player joins EFL club

Bradford City have confirmed the signing of Aston Villa winger Tyreik Wright on loan.

The Bantams have been one of the busiest clubs in the EFL this summer as Mark Hughes looks to make significant changes to his squad ahead of a promotion push.

Wright has become the latest player to make the move to Bradford, with the League Two side confirming today that he’s joined on a season-long loan deal.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international described himself as “very energetic and direct”, adding: “I love one-against-one situations, try to play the game with a smile on my face and get the fans off their seats.”

Hughes labelled the 20-year-old “a player who looks to make things happen, and one we are pleased to be bringing to the club for the remainder of the season.”

The move to the University of Bradford Stadium is the 20-year-old’s fourth League Two loan after spells at Walsall, Salford City, and Colchester United.

Wright has made 44 appearances in the division in that time – scoring twice and providing three assists.

He’s been more productive at age-group level for Villa, bagging six goals and seven assists in 39 games for the U21s and five goals and two assists in 17 for the U18s.

Do you love Bradford City? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 In what year did Dean Windass make his debut for Bradford City? 1993 1995 1997 1999

The Verdict

It’s been an exciting summer for Bradford fans and the signing of Wright continues that.

The Republic of Ireland age-group international may not have dazzled in previous loan spells at this level but he is only 20 and it will benefit the Bantams that he has experience already in the division.

His pace and direct style should be an asset for Hughes as the experienced manager looks to take the club back up the EFL.

It remains to be seen whether there will be more incomings at the club today but it would not be a surprise.