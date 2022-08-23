Confirmed: Arsenal sanction player’s transfer exit to EFL side

Hull City have completed the signing of Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand from Arsenal on an initial loan deal, with the club having the option to make it permanent in the future.

It has been a very busy summer for the Tigers as new owner Acun Ilıcalı looks to rebuild the squad in what is his first full transfer window.

Despite the many arrivals, boss Shota Arveladze was still hoping for new additions ahead of the deadline and a deal for Oulad M’Hand was announced by the Championship side this afternoon.

The classy midfielder, who is predominantly an attacking option but can play different roles, has agreed a season-long loan with Hull, who have the option to make his stay at the club a longer one.

The 19-year-old was involved with Mikel Arteta’s first team last season and made the bench regularly but he was always going to find it tough to get minutes this season.

Oulad M’Hand will be met by a familiar face at Hull, as he has worked with current assistant Peter Van der Veen for the Dutch youth sides in the past.

The verdict

This is a very exciting signing for Hull City as Oulad M’Hand is a talented young player and he has the potential to star for the Tigers in the years to come.

It’s particularly good for the club that they’ve managed to ensure they have an option to make it permanent, as it could be a smart investment.

Now, it’s down to the player to show what he can do over the course of the campaign as he looks to shine as he gets more opportunities to play regularly.

