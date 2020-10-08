Confirmed: Arsenal player departs on short-term basis to join EFL side

Shrewsbury Town have confirmed the signing of Arsenal goalkeeper Deyan Iliev on a short-term loan deal.

The deadline for international transfers passed on Monday but EFL clubs can do domestic deals until the 16th of October.

It appears the Shrews have taken advantage of that as they announced today that Iliev had joined the club on loan until the end of January.

The 25-year-old will join a goalkeeping unit that includes Harry Burgoyne, the injured Matija Sarkic, and Cameron Gregory.

Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts told the club website that he was looking forward to working with the Gunners shot-stopper.

He explained: “Deyan has been at Arsenal for a number of years. He’s also made his way up the age groups with Macedonia as well – he’s got good pedigree.

“He’s been out on loan in Poland and Slovakia so he is someone we are delighted to get. He brings more competition for the goalkeeping spaces. With Matty getting injured, it left us light.”

Iliev signed for Arsenal in 2012 and has progressed through the north London club’s age-group sides but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners, despite being named on the bench on multiple occasions.

The 25-year-old was sent out on loan for the first time last season, joining first SKF Sered in the Slovakian Fortuna Liga and then Polish top tier side Jagiellonia Bialystok.

He now joins a Shrews side that have struggled so far this term and are yet to win in League One.

The Verdict

This looks like a shrewd bit of business for Shrewsbury and a move that works for both parties.

It seems as if Iliev is likely to get a chance to impress and you’d imagine the 25-year-old will be hungry to show what he’s made of, having never played at senior level in England before.

The injury to Sarkic has left them short on numbers in the goalkeeping department and signing the North Macedonian on loan is a low-risk move that solves that issue.