Confirmed: Arsenal player departs as loan transfer is secured with EFL club

Blackpool have wrapped up an impressive coup by completing a season-long loan deal to sign Arsenal’s Daniel Ballard, as confirmed by the club.

The Northern Ireland defender is yet to make his first-team debut at the Emirates, but is highly thought of by the north London outfit and started both of the Green and White Army’s Nations League games last month.

Ballard was loaned out to Swindon Town last season, but his deal was cut short due to serious knee injury.

However, the 21-year-old has worked hard to return to full fitness and will be hoping to leave his mark on the Bloomfield Road out, who sit 22nd in the League One standings after collecting just three points from their opening four matches.

The Verdict

To be starting regularly at international level with so few senior club appearances under his belt speaks volumes.

Ballard is clearly one for the future at Arsenal and therefore should no doubt shore up a Seasiders defence that have already leaked six goals in four League One outings, keeping just one clean sheet in the process.

The only downside for Blackpool is that the defender will miss their clash with Ipswich Town on Saturday after he was once again called into the Northern Ireland squad for their Euro 2020 play-off against Bosnia and then further Nations League games next week.