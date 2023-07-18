With one of the best and most proficient academies in the entire country, Arsenal produce countless amount of young talents every year that go on to have good careers in the professional game, whether that be in England or abroad.

Currently, the Gunners have Bukayo Saka, Folarin Balogun and Emile Smith-Rowe who are part of Mikel Arteta's first-team squad that came through the system, with the next stars of the future all wanting to follow in their footsteps.

There comes a time though when 18-year-old's graduate to the under-21's and then a dilemma arises - do they continue with football in the Premier League 2 competition or are they loaned out for a taste of game-time against grown men?

The likes of Charlie Patino, Arthur Okonwko, Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Miguel Azeez among many other youngsters went on loan deals to EFL clubs last season, and the next player to be afforded that opportunity is young midfielder Mauro Bandeiro.

The 19-year-old has joined League Two outfit Colchester United on a season-long loan deal, with the Essex outfit a place that the Gunners have done business with recently after goalkeeper Tom Smith went on loan there in 2022-23.

Now it's Bandeiro's turn to experience senior football for the very first time as he makes the move to the JobServe Community Stadium for a stint in the fourth tier of English football.

Who is Mauro Bandeira?

Born in Portugal, Bandeira has been at Arsenal since the age of 13 in 2016 when he linked up with the club from Queens Park Rangers.

Bandeira went on to make his under-18's debut for the Gunners in February 2020 at the age of 16 before even starting his scholarship, and then he became a regular in the starting 11 in the 2020-21 season.

He scored twice and assisted six times in the under-18's Premier League in his final eligible season in that age group in 2021-22 before making the step up to under-21's level last year, appearing 23 times and scoring three goals.

Despite being a box-to-box midfielder, Bandeira also was utilised at right-back occasionally for the Gunners at under-21 level, and his performances led him to be included in not only Arsenal's squad for their first leg encounter against Sporting CP in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League, but also their final two Premier League matches of the season - all as an unused substitute.

Why Colchester United for Mauro Bandeira?

All youth players have to start somewhere, and Colchester isn't exactly a million miles away from London for Bandeira to be travelling to.

Despite having technical ability, Bandeira appears to be a physical and energetic midfield player as well, so his skill set should fit in well in League Two and at least be a very good learning curve for him whatever happens on the pitch.

Should Bandeira have a good season with the U's then it opens new opportunities next year for him, with a further loan move up the EFL pyramid to League One or the Championship a possibility should his performances be good enough.