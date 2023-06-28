Barrow AFC have confirmed the signing of Mazeed Ogungbo from Premier League side Arsenal.

The 20-year-old joins the League Two side for an undisclosed fee and has signed a two-year contract at Holker Street.

Who is Mazeed Ogungbo?

Naturally, given his young age, some fans in the EFL may not be familiar with Ogungbo and what he has to offer the club.

Having come through the youth ranks with Arsenal, the 20-year-old made a load of number of appearances for the club's under-18 and under-21 sides. However, unfortunately for Ogungbo, he departs the Emirates Stadium having never made his senior debut for the club.

He does have experience of senior football, though.

Last season, the 20-year-old spent the campaign out on loan in League Two with Crawley Town.

Throughout the campaign, Ogungbo made 27 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Mazeed Ogungbo reaction

As you might expect, the player himself sounds delighted to have made the move, which now offers him a chance at once again playing regular, senior, football.

“It feels amazing I’m excited to get going, to meet the boys and it’s been a great process in getting to know the Gaffer and the way he wants to play so I’m really looking forward to it," the defender told Barrow AFC club media.

“When I was on loan last season at Crawley, we played Barrow near the end of the season and from there things just started moving in the right direction and I’m really excited to come here and start.

“I really really like the playing style, the intensity we play, and also the fans and the fanbase was something that really stood out to me when I played there last season.

"It just feels like a real family environment, which is something that’s really important for me and will obviously help everyone perform out on the pitch.”

Ogungbo also offered an insight into the sort of character and player that AFC Barrow are getting, describing himself in his own words.

“I’m quite a relaxed person but I’m also a very sociable person and like to speak to people and get to know them, but I just like to be around people and to have good vibes and good energy in the changing room to make sure we’re ready to play.

“As a player, I’d say I’m very progressive and I like to move the ball forward and I’d say I’m quite technical and athletic as well and I like to get crosses in."

