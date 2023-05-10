Stoke City have announced that seven players will be leaving the club when their contracts expire this summer.

Who is leaving Stoke City?

After a disappointing campaign, which saw the Potters finish 16th in the table, it was always going to be a busy summer for Alex Neil, who will be looking to make his mark on the squad ahead of what will be his first full season in charge.

And, it appears work has started on that front, as Stoke confirmed on their official site that decisions have been to let Sam Clucas, Demeaco Duhaney, Aden Flint, Morgan Fox, Phil Jagielka, Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Nick Powell leave.

In some cases, that won’t be a surprise, as Flint had spent the second half of the season at Sheffield Wednesday, whilst Clucas barely featured, partly down to injury. Meanwhile, Oakley-Boothe and Duhaney struggled for game time.

However, Jagielka, Fox and Powell all made at least 25 appearances this season.

Speaking to the club’s media, Technical Director Ricky Martin explained that this clearout will open the door for new recruits to arrive over the coming months.

“It is well documented that we are looking to execute a significant reset within our squad ahead of the new season, and these decisions are some of the steps we are taking in that regard. The result of players leaving the Club is that it provides additional scope for us to recruit in the transfer market, as we look to put building blocks in place that help us progress towards a successful future.”

Stoke have underachieved once again

Even though fans will wish the departing players well, the reality is that they will be excited at the prospect of a major overhaul among the squad this summer. For too long, Stoke have underachieved in the Championship, and that needs to change under Neil next season.

For that to happen, he needs to bring in a lot of new faces, and there is now space in the squad to do that following these departures. And, on the whole, there won’t be too many complaints at the decisions that have been made concerning these individuals.

So, it’s going to be a very busy summer at the Bet365 Stadium, and you would think that Neil and the recruitment team are already working on targets to bring in ahead of the new season.