Confirmed: 22-year-old departs Ipswich Town to join EFL side

Fleetwood Town have completed the signing of goalkeeper Harry Wright following his exit from Ipswich Town.

Wright, who is the son of former Ipswich, Manchester City and Everton goalkeeper Richard, has signed a two-year deal with the Cod Army.

The 22-year-old had been on the lookout for a new club after being released by Ipswich at the end of the season, along with the likes of Adam Przybek and Ben Folami.

But the young shot-stopper, who failed to make a first-team appearance for Ipswich has now found a new club, arriving on the Fylde Coast and linking up with Fleetwood.

The club have confirmed that Wright will link up with his new teammates when the squad returns for pre-season training, rather than train with the Under-23s’.

Fleetwood will be looking to build on a steady League One campaign, after Grayson led his side to 15th in the table following his arrival in January.

Brad Halliday has already put pen to paper at Highbury, arriving from Doncaster Rovers on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Verdict

This could be a good signing for Fleetwood in the long-term.

Joel Coleman is their number one, of course, but Wright will look to provide him with competition and hope to push him all the way.

His father obviously had a decent career and he will be giving him advice, so he stands in good stead of making an impact at Highbury in years to come.

He needs to work hard and keep his head down if he wishes to be a success.