With Southampton having been relegated to the Championship, it is an important few months ahead for the club.

Indeed, the Saints are yet to officially appoint a new boss ahead of next season, although reports suggest that Russell Martin is on the verge of said appointment.

Aside from sorting out their new boss, though, there is no doubt plenty of business to be done in terms of incomings and outgoings in the coming weeks.

The club have already made a start on the departure front, too, with 12 players set to depart at the end of their current deals.

The club revealed this information via a statement this afternoon.

Which players are set to be released by Southampton?

The list of 12 mainly consists of younger players on professional contracts, but there are senior names heading the departure list.

These are Theo Walcott and Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Walcott, who is now 34-years-old, began his latest stint at the club in 2020, having joined initially on loan before joining on a free transfer.

Of course, Walcott was an academy product at the club, too, coming through the youth ranks before making the switch to Arsenal in 2006.

Across his entire time with the club, the former England international racked up 82 appearances.

During those matches, Walcott netted 10 goals and registered five assists.

Elyounoussi, meanwhile, joined the Saints back in 2018, signing from Swiss side FC Basel.

During his spell at the club, the Norwegian international made a total of 90 appearances for the Saints.

During those matches, Elyounoussi scored nine goals and registered six assists.

Other players leaving Southampton

As well as those two senior players, a number of younger professional players are also departing.

This list includes: Goran Babic, Sam Bellis, Matthew Hall, Zuriel Otseh-Taiwo, Leon Pambou, Fedel Ross-Lang, Jak Stewart, Will Tizzard, Jack Turner and Caleb Watts.

Willy Caballero latest news

As well as confirming the departure of the 12 players discussed above, Southampton also addressed the situation of Willy Caballero in their statement.

The 41-year-old shot-stopper is out of contract this summer, but the Saints have confirmed that talks are ongoing regarding a potential new deal.

Caballero joined the Saints in 2021, and has made just five appearances for the club.

Given they are potentially looking at extending his stay, though, it could be construed that the former Argentinian international plays an important role behind the scenes.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Caballero and the club can reach a new agreement.