Confident Sheffield Wednesday claim made by EFL pundit

EFL pundit Ali Maxwell has no doubts that Sheffield Wednesday’s season will end in the Owls winning promotion from League One.

The Not The Top 20 podcaster made the very confident claim on the an episode of their podcast this week whist lauding Darren Moore the job he has done at Hillsborough.

Indeed, Maxwell has statistics to back up his claims, too.

“The Darren Moore masterclass continues,” Maxwell began on NTT20.

“If we allow him a couple of months at the start of last season where they didn’t start very quickly, and if we accept that it’s quite difficult sometimes being relegated in circumstances Such as they got relegated, the record is just unbelievable.

“From like mid-January onwards, for the last 13 months or so, it’s 116 points in their last 53 league games. That’s not including the playoffs. That’s around 2.2 points per game, It’s absolutely immense.

“It ends in promotion, I’ve got little doubt about that.”

Maxwell continued, praising the job Darren Moore had done, not only on the man management side, but also in building a squad capable of winning in any style of match.

“It’s a master class in man management which is what Moore has always been credited for being very, very good at particularly, but also tactically in building a style and a system that works for his squad, but also that works for all occasions.” Maxwell added.

“Sheffield Wednesday have that kind of mixed style that we spoke about a few weeks back. Which when done well seems to be potentially the way to go in the EFL at the moment in that, yes, they dominate the ball in most of their games, and most teams do sit in and try and defend deep, but Wednesday have the physical strength to dominate the box if they do need to sling in crosses, which a lot of teams of high possession ilk don’t tend to have.

“They get goals from their strikers, from their midfielders, from their wingbacks, as well, they get tons of attacking output, and it’s a style that I think suits itself to broadly any opposition in League One, and it’s allowed them to build this great consistency.”

Sheffield Wednesday currently sit top of League One – level on points with second-placed Plymouth Argyle, but crucially, with a game in hand over them.

An away trip to Charlton Athletic is up next for Darren Moore’s side this Saturday.

Kick-off at The Valley is scheduled for 3PM.

The Verdict

It’s great to see Darren Moore getting this sort of praise.

The job he has done over the last year or so at Sheffield Wednesday has been remarkable and he deserves to be recognised for that.

However, the job is not done for Wednesday yet, with 15 games still to play down in League One.

With an eight point gap over Ipswich in third, the club are in a strong position, but must keep their standards high as to ensure that gap does not get closed down in the final few months of the season.

If Wednesday can keep up their recent form until the end of the campaign and finish as champions, what an achievement it would be.