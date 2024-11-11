This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers manager John Eustace has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Coventry City.

Coventry are on the hunt for a new manager following the shock departure of Mark Robins, who was sacked last week after over seven-and-a-half years in charge at the CBS Arena, during which time he led the club from League Two to the Championship.

The likes of Matt Bloomfield, Alan Sheehan, Michael Skubala and Frank Lampard are all believed to be in the frame for the Sky Blues job, with the latter seemingly in pole position at this point, but Eustace is also reportedly under consideration.

Eustace took charge of Blackburn in February following Jon Dahl Tomasson's exit, and after successfully guiding Rovers to safety last season, his side currently sit ninth in the Championship table, just three points from the play-off places, after an excellent start to the campaign.

John Eustace's record as Blackburn Rovers manager (according to Transfermarkt) Games 34 Won 10 Drawn 12 Lost 12 Win percentage 29.4%

It is unclear whether Eustace would be interested in a move to Coventry, but the 45-year-old did begin his playing career with the Sky Blues, and he went on to score nine goals in 97 appearances before departing for Stoke City in 2003.

When asked if he believes Eustace would be tempted by the Coventry job, FLW's Blackburn Rovers fan pundit Toby Wilding said that he expects him to remain at Ewood Park, and he believes he has unfinished business at the club.

"I would like to think that he stays," Toby said.

"He's done a brilliant job since taking over at Blackburn, you only need to look at the improvement in position in the table and in performances, even in the recent run of results, to see how good Eustace has been for us.

"When I listen to the way he speaks in interviews, it certainly seems as though he feels that this is a job that isn't done yet.

"He speaks like a manager who feels as though he's got more things he can do with this team and can potentially take them further, so that gives me hope that he will stay.

"Certainly looking at it from the Coventry side, it does seem as though there are others who may be ahead of him in the race for that job, so I am hopeful that Eustace will still be at Ewood Park, even once Coventry have got a new manager."

Related Lewis Travis and Tyrhys Dolan react to Sammie Szmodics' Ipswich Town stunner v Spurs The Premier League star helped fire the Tractor Boys to their first win of the season against Tottenham Hotspur in stunning fashion.

Blackburn Rovers will be fearful of potential Coventry City threat

Given that Blackburn are currently sitting in a strong position in the table, Eustace may be reluctant to leave Ewood Park at this point.

However, Rovers have lost five of their last eight league games, raising serious question marks over whether they will be able to maintain their promotion push, and with off-field issues continuing, Eustace may have doubts about how far he can realistically take the club.

In contrast, Coventry are a club who are certainly not afraid to spend, and they arguably have a better squad on paper than Blackburn, so Eustace would surely be tempted by the chance to take over at the CBS Arena, while his previous connection to the Sky Blues could also play a part in his decision.

Rovers will be desperate to keep hold of Eustace, and as Toby says, it does not seem like he is Coventry's first choice to replace Robins, but if they were to come calling, there is a real danger that he could depart.