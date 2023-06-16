Barnsley will be playing League One football next season after their play-off final defeat to South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

In a wide-open third tier field, the Tykes look among the early favourites but Michael Duff will be keen to strengthen his squad to give them the best chance of finishing in the top two and avoiding another play-off heartbreak.

Barnsley in talks with Harry Isted

According to journalist Rob Staton, Barnsley have opened talks with goalkeeper Harry Isted over signing a permanent contract at the club.

The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Oakwell and played a starring role as Duff's side went close to winning promotion.

Isted has been released from Luton Town and is in talks with the Tykes but there are other clubs in contact with him as well.

Will Harry Isted sign for Barnsley?

Even so, Football League World's Joe Beardsall is confident that the keeper will re-sign for the South Yorkshire club.

"It feels like a bit of a no-brainer with Harry Isted," he said.

"He came into the club in January and was fantastic for us. I mean the play-off final, that save against Michael Smith to keep us in the game was unbelievable.

"He's had some quality performances and he's loved by the fans so I think it would be a really smart move by him and for the club to sign him on a contract.

"But we also do need to consider that Brad Collins was a fantastic keeper and has been a fantastic number one for us for a number of years now so yes, it's looking likely that if Isted was to sign, and with only one shirt for the keeper, Brad may well be on the way out if that happens.

"I still think we have to acknowledge that Brad is an excellent keeper and could potentially do a job for us if Isted decides to go to the Championship but I do think that this one is maybe just a matter of time and that he'll end up signing for Barnsley because it's the right place for him to develop.

"It feels like he would get on really well with Barnsley and having a full season with Barnsley, I think he'd develop really well. It would be a great place for him to play football and to hopefully get back to the Championship.

"I can't see him not signing for Barnsley, I'm confident that this deal will get done. Like I said, I'm sad for Brad Collins, who has been exceptional for Barnsley in his time at the club and I hope they can both stay and compete but it make sense that the chances are Brad may well go to another club if Isted signs and ends up getting that number one shirt."