‘Confidence seems very very low’ – Should Danny Cowley be under pressure at Portsmouth?

Portsmouth suffered a humbling 4-0 defeat at home to Ipswich Town on Tuesday evening producing a happy return to Fratton Park for Paul Cook.

Danny Cowley’s men had been thrashed 4-1 at Rotherham United before the midweek hosting of the Tractor Boys, as Saturday Tuesday turnarounds go, this one could not have gone much worse.

Cook’s Ipswich are clearly a bit of a sleeping giant in terms of the league table after starting the season very slowly, but they made the most of a Pompey side who have been unable to build on their 4-0 win over Sunderland just before the international break.

FLW writer George Harbey was perplexed with some of Cowley’s tactical decisions when he appeared on the Midweek Review on FLW TV this morning.

George Harbey said: “Very concerned, when you look at the players he’s got at his disposal I’m not sure the system he plays at the moment suits them.

“Curtis playing as a striker and Harness in the ten, I think they’re two of the best wingers in the division so I’m not sure why they’re playing in those roles.

“Only one win since the middle of August. Confidence seems very very low and it’s hard to see where they’ll turn it around.”

This season received the billing of one of the most competitive promotion races in third tier history, Charlton Athletic, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth have all endured slow first quarters of the campaign falling well below expectations.

It is understood that Danny Cowley is trusted as part of a longer term project at Fratton Park and therefore he will likely receive patience from the club’s hierarchy.

However, with that said, you cannot lose back to back games to a scoreline of 8-1 on aggregate and not expect serious questions to be asked, Pompey need to bounce back at Accrington Stanley on Saturday or the fan base will begin to lose patience with Cowley’s methods.

