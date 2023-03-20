Stephen Elliott believes that Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray should drop Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt as his struggles continued against Luton Town last time out.

The 20-year-old joined the Black Cats from Leeds United in the January window, in a deal that was seen as a real coup for the club at the time. Gelhardt had impressed in the Premier League for the Whites in recent seasons, but he wasn’t getting the minutes he wanted.

So, a move to Sunderland seemed ideal for all parties, but with Ross Stewart suffering a season-ending injury towards the end of January, it became apparent Gelhardt was going to be the main attacking threat for Mowbray’s side during the run-in.

And, it’s fair to say he hasn’t delivered, with the former Wigan man managing just one goal and two assists in ten games. Therefore, writing in his Sunderland Echo column, ex-striker Elliott explained why Gelhardt needs to be taken out of the firing line as he urged Mowbray to look to next season.

“Gelhardt is a good player and I believe he will go on and have a top career, but it just doesn’t seem to be working for him at the moment. I think he has a clever football brain, and he takes up decent positions, but I feel it may be time to give somebody else a run up there.

“He looks like a player whose confidence is shot to pieces in front of goal and continuing to start him may do him more damage than good. He is snatching at chances, and it may suit him to come on against a tiring defence late on, rather than have the pressure on him from the off.”

The draw with the Hatters means Sunderland are seven points away from the top six with just eight games to play, the next of which is against runaway leaders Burnley.

The verdict

It’s really surprising that Gelhardt has struggled at Sunderland, as it seemed a perfect move for him as he needed more game time and the Black Cats needed another forward. Given the flashes of ability he has shown at Leeds, you felt he could star at this level.

But, with Stewart injured, Gelhardt’s role has perhaps been more of a traditional number nine, and that’s not his best position, which has unfortunately shown in recent games.

So, most would agree with Elliott’s assessment here, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Mowbray did leave Gelhardt on the bench at Turf Moor.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.