There was an expectation that Leicester City would be busy during this summer transfer window and it has seemingly played out that way thus far, with plenty of time still to go before the window slams shut.

Suffering relegation from the Premier League, it was always going to be difficult to keep the core of the squad together, and subsequently, there have already been some high-profile departures in the forms of James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Caglar Soyuncu, amongst others.

However, proving to be still be able to attract quality and higher level experience, the Foxes have already welcomed Harry Winks and Conor Coady to the King Power Stadium, whilst rumours suggest that there will be further activity as the start of the new campaign edges closer.

Who is the latest player to emerge on Leicester City's transfer radar?

A report from Football Insider earlier revealed that Leicester are one of the teams that have shown an interest in Montpellier attacker Stephy Mavididi, however, they face a fair bit of European competition for the winger's services.

The report claimed that as well as the Championship-bound Foxes, Lille and Club Brugge are also keeping tabs on the 25-year-old, as it remains to be seen if this will be a deal that can be completed by the Midlands outfit.

Mavididi's contract with the French club does not expire until next summer, however, the fact he has less than 12 months on his current deal means that he could be available for a more favourable price than first anticipated.

What has transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said about Leicester City and their interest in the Ligue 1 attacker?

Strengthening the original story about Leicester's interest in the 25-year-old, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed the Foxes' interest in the wide man in a Twitter update.

The update has also credited Lille and Club Brugge with interest in the winger but has suggested that Montpellier will be open to cash bids for Mavididi this summer because of his aforementioned contract situation.

Perhaps the biggest and most important aspect of Romano's update is that he has revealed that a move for Mavididi will be dictated by outgoings at the King Power Stadium, with Harvey Barnes' Leicester City future a real topic of discussion as things stand.

Who is Leicester City target Stephy Mavididi?

Born in Derby, Mavididi progressed through the academy ranks at Southend United before a move to Arsenal came about, still during his youth career.

The winger turned signed a professional deal at The Emirates in 2015, however, he was not able to pave his way to featuring at first-team level, and in 2018, a move to Italian giants Juventus.

Featuring regularly for the club's U23s, Mavididi did manage a Serie A appearance for Italy's most successful football club but a move to Montpellier came about in 2020 and he since amassed over 100 appearances for the French outfit.

Capped by England at youth-team level, from U16 to U20s, he is also eligible to play for the Congo national team.