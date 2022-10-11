Condition detailed as AC Milan check out Sheffield United talent

AC Milan are considering Sheffield United’s Sander Berge as a midfield option ahead of the January transfer window, as per a report from Italian outfit Sports Cafe 24.

The Rossoneri are reportedly keeping an eye on the Norwegian midfielder with the view of taking action if Tiémoué Bakayoko is to depart the club.

Berge, who generated lots of interest from England and abroad during the summer, remained at Bramall Lane as clubs struggled to meet Sheffield United’s valuation.

The 24-year-old is currently valued at £15 million, according to Sports Cafe 24’s report, with AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini reportedly looking to try and negotiate a better fee.

Berge has once again been an integral part of the Blades’ season thus far, and with the Blades striving for automatic promotion, it may be quite a difficult task in getting him out of Yorkshire.

The verdict

Of course, AC Milan represents an exciting opportunity for any player currently plying their trade in the Championship, especially when there would be a decent chance of that individual featuring fairly often.

There is a great chance that the Italian outfit would be able to sucre Champions League football once more, whilst they will be looking to challenge for the Serie A title.

Ultimately, Sheffield United are heading in a positive direction and have an en excellent opportunity to secure a top-flight return during this campaign.

It will be interesting to see what other clubs express their interest in Berge as teams consider their January options, especially given the amount of talent he quite evidently possesses.