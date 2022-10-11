AC Milan cast eyes over Blackburn Rovers star

AC Milan are keeping a close eye on Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton Diaz, as per a report from Italian outlet Sports Cafe 24.

The 23-year-old, who has netted seven goals in 13 Championship appearances thus far this season, attracted widespread top-tier interest from Europe during the summer.

With no clubs meeting the Championship outfit’s valuation, Brereton Diaz remained at Ewood Park and he has started the new campaign in rather prolific form.

The Chile international’s goalscoring record in the second tier over the last couple of seasons, and the ability and consistency shown on the international stage make him an appealing option to clubs around the continent.

It remains to be seen if the Italian giants are interested in a January move and if they will look to conduct a pre-contract arrangement.

The verdict

Attracting lots of interest in the summer, and edging even closer to seeing his contract expire, it would be no surprise to see lots of clubs trying their luck with the impressive forward this summer.

Proving to be one of the division’s brightest sparks over the past couple of seasons, and still being of an age where he can continue on this upward trajectory, Brereton Diaz is a very appealing option for The Rossoneri to consider.

A versatile option too, Brereton Diaz is just as comfortable operating on the left of a front three as he is leading the line.

A player with an exciting future ahead of him, a move to a side as accomplished as AC Milan would certainly be a justified reward for everything he has done in his short career thus far.