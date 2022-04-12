Conclusion reached in saga involving Hartlepool United and Fulham

Hartlepool United have been awarded a six-figure sum by the Professional Football Compensation Committee in regard to Luca Murphy.

Murphy had his contract mutually terminated aged 17 in March 2019, and then proceeded to join Fulham just days later.

Murphy had been on trial with the Cottagers a couple of months prior, but returned to Hartlepool after Fulham said he had not met their standards.

A club statement released today read the following: “Hartlepool United can today confirm that it has won its case against Fulham FC with the Professional Football Compensation Committee awarding a six-figure sum in respect of Luca Murphy.”

“Luca Murphy joined Hartlepool United aged nine and progressed all the way through the club’s youth development system before being noticed by topflight clubs including Fulham FC, which was a Premier League club at the time.”

“In January 2019, with Murphy aged 17, Fulham agreed a fee for the player, following which he was given permission to spend a period at Fulham.”

“Fulham subsequently withdrew from the transfer, stating that the player hadn’t met standards and Murphy returned to Hartlepool. Immediately upon return, the previously exemplary scholar’s behaviour changed markedly to such an extent that it led to mutual termination of his contract in March 2019.”

“Within just 11 days of that termination, Fulham signed Murphy on a two-year deal. Fulham subsequently refused to acknowledge that any compensation was due to Hartlepool. That remained the case for three years.”

Speaking after the verdict came today, Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh said he was delighted to have finally been granted the compensation, but was scathing in his opinion of how Fulham have handled themselves during the process.

“I’m obviously delighted that we have finally been granted this compensation. The circumstances and timeline around Luca’s departure speak for itself and we always considered that compensation was due.” Singh said, via the Hartlepool club site.

“I am however bitterly disappointed at the manner in which Fulham have conducted their business. As a club we did everything we possibly could to resolve this amicably for nearly 3 years and we’ve been ignored, seen delays and had technicalities thrown at us throughout. At the final hour Fulham even looked to off load players that they didn’t want as an alternative to paying due compensation.”

“The compensation is probably a drop in the ocean for a big club like Fulham, but it is a large amount for Hartlepool United which at the time was a non-league club.”

“It was also withheld during an incredibly difficult period that included the Covid pandemic. That approach could literally have sent our club to the wall.”

The Verdict

After rumbling on for so many years, first things first, it is good to see this matter finally resolved.

Fulham were clearly adamant they did not owe Hartlepool a fee, however, given the circumstances surrounding Murphy’s departure, you’d have to question that.

Fulham’s handling of the matter, too, has been far from exemplary, with Hartlepool’s chairman claiming that even until very recently they were trying to avoid paying them any money.

The Professional Football Compensation Committee sided with Hartlepool in the end, and the six-figure sum will be a nice addition to the club’s finances.