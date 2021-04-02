Concerns raised over potential Leeds, Crystal Palace swoop for Sheffield Wednesday man

Carlton Palmer is unsure whether Osaze Urhoghide is ready to make the step up to the Premier League, amid speculation linking the defender with a move away from Sheffield Wednesday.

Urhoghide burst onto the first-team scene at Hillsborough last season, making his debut an impressive FA Cup win at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The defender made three Championship appearances last season, and this season, he has featured 11 times in the league.

The 20-year-old is set to be out of contract at the end of the campaign, and has been linked with high-profile moves away from Hillsborough.

Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Watford are among those to have been linked with the centre-half, whose future looks uncertain beyond this season.

Speaking to Football FanCast about a potential move to the top-flight for Urhoghide, Carlton Palmer raised concerns over whether he is ready to make the step up a division.

He said: “How many league games has he played this season? I don’t think he’s played 20 Championship league games. So you can’t just start saying that kid’s got into the first team, done well – and he’s done well – and then start linking him with Premier League clubs.”

The Verdict

I get where Palmer is coming from to be honest.

Urhoghide has only made a handful of appearances in Wednesday’s first-team since coming through the ranks, and I think he’d be daft to move to someone like Leeds, where he’s likely only going to be playing first-team football.

He’s worked hard to feature regularly for the Owls, and even if they do go down, he could be a big player for them as they looked to get back up the leagues.

It may seem attractive at the moment, but he needs more experience and first-team minutes under his belt.