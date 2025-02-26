This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Kion Etete’s life as a Bolton Wanderers player can’t have started much worse, with the forward playing just 24 minutes for his new side before being ruled out for over a month due to a thigh issue.

To add insult to injury, the one appearance the Cardiff City loanee has made for the Trotters so far ended in disaster, as he gave away a last minute penalty against Reading to hand the Royals a 1-0 win at the Madejski Stadium.

With no return expected until mid-March, Steven Schumacher will have to work without the frontman as his side continue to work towards the play-offs, with the forward needing time to work his way up to full fitness even when he is available for selection.

With that in mind, we spoke to Football League World’s Bolton fan pundit Liam O'Meara about whether he is any regrets about his side’s January business, with Etete’s influence likely to be minimal for the foreseeable future.

Kion Etete doubts emerge after Bolton Wanderers injury setback

Etete has not had the best of luck with injuries in recent times, with the 23-year-old only featuring in two matches all season due to a serious hamstring issue sustained last March.

Having played the first 45 minutes of Cardiff’s FA Cup tie with Sheffield United at the start of January, there was every hope that the attacker could start to rebuild his career with a drop down in division, with Wanderers only too happy to take him for a few months.

His physical nature and huge frame could have been a vital weapon for Wanderers for the remainder of the campaign had he stayed fit, but this latest setback leaves Schumacher and his squad back to square one in terms of attacking personnel.

As a result, O’Meara is concerned about Etete’s ability to effect matches for his side between now and the end of the season, with his body all too often letting him down.

When asked about Bolton’s loan star, Trotters fan pundit Liam said: “In terms of the debut itself, it is probably as bad as a debut can go.

“He came on, really struggled in possession, and ended up giving away a penalty that cost us the game in a game we played pretty well in. So it wasn’t the best start for him.

Kion Etete's senior career - As per Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Notts County 2018-19 6 0 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2019-22 0 0 0 Northampton Town (Loan) 2021 23 6 2 Cheltenham Town (Loan) 2022 13 3 3 Cardiff City 2022- 63 9 1 Bolton Wanderers (Loan) 2025 1 0 0

“In terms of moving forward, his recent career has been absolutely plagued with injury, but in terms of his profile of striker, I believe there is a place in the Bolton squad for a physical presence up front.

“Victor Adeboyajo has struggled for form for quite some time now, and the profile of striker fits.

"You just do worry that after that debut and the fact that he is injured again, is he able to sustain himself and hold down a place in the team? That would be my worry now.”

Bolton Wanderers suffer double injury blow to strike force

Not only is Etete facing time on the sidelines, but Adeboyajo also looks set for some time out of the team, given he lasted just 16 minutes in Saturday’s comeback victory over Leyton Orient at the Toughsheet Stadium.

The former Burton Albion striker is reportedly being sent for scans on his knee after being unable to finish the match at the weekend, leaving Schumacher with even less options to choose from in the final third.

After scoring three goals in his last two games, John McAtee will likely be leading the line for the next few weeks as Wanderers look to keep ground with the play-off pack, while Aaron Collins will also be on hand to add extra firepower in attack.

With Wrexham and Birmingham City next up, the Trotters will need to call on all their available resources to try and keep pace with the top six, after Saturday’s victory put them level on points with the play-off spots with 14 matches of the season remaining.

The loss of Etete and Adeboyajo could have a major impact on Bolton’s fortunes between now and the end of the season, with Schumacher having to make the most of what is available to him as he sets about keeping his side in contention.