Concerns raised as West Brom eye move for EFL attacker

Kevin Phillips has suggested that Karlan Grant would not be enough to keep West Brom in the Premier League next season, as per West Brom News.

The Albion are back in the big time after a couple of years away and Slaven Bilic will be looking to get himself some new signings through the door between now and the end of the window.

Grant, according to The Athletic, is a target of the club’s as they look to add attacking threat to their side but, for Phillips, he might not be enough on his own.

He said:

“My honest opinion, would he improve the squad that much? No, I don’t think he would.

“I wouldn’t say he set the Championship alight last season. That makes me wonder, is he going to be able to step up?

“I know he’s played in the Premier League, but is he really going to set it alight to score those goals to keep West Brom in the top flight? I think it would be very, very difficult for him.”

The Verdict

Phillips obviously knows how to score goals in the Premier League and knows what it takes and what is needed to be a top striker at that level but this does seem a little harsh on Grant.

He was Huddersfield’s best player last season and did well in the Premier League when he was with them, despite them getting relegated.

In an Albion team that has good creative players, you’d think he’d get some decent chances to score goals next season.

This is Phillips’ opinion, though, and it remains to be seen what the Baggies are going to do in this particular story.