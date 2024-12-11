Wilfried Gnonto was spotted limping after Leeds United's 3-1 win over Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening, causing more potential injury concerns.

A testing game against one of the league's high-flying sides was put to the Whites in midweek. Their opponents had scored 19 goals in their last six matches, but Elland Road always provides a tough battle for any travelling team.

Victory for Boro would have seen them establish themselves as a proper contender for the top spots in the Championship, but it was Farke and his players that took the three points, and the top spot in the league.

It was a statement performance by Leeds, one that summed up this iteration of the club well. They were defensively strong, only conceding because of a Max Wober own goal from a corner. On the other end, their firepower was able to blaze through Boro.

Gnonto opened the scoring on the evening, with his fellow attacking midfielders, Brenden Aaronson and Daniel James, replicating him later in the match to secure the win. His performance was one of the most notable of the evening, but something that was spotted after the match about the Italian may have some Leeds supporters a touch concerned.

Concerning Willy Gnonto moment spotted

BBC Radio Leeds' Jonathan Buchan said, after the referee had blown his whistle for full-time, that he noticed Gnonto limping off the pitch and down the tunnel. The 21-year-old was substituted just before the 70th minute for Joel Piroe.

"Willy Gnonto is limping off the field, down there in his trench coat," said Buchan on the broadcaster's post-match show. "He was substituted earlier on in the second half."

There was no mention of any issues pertaining to Gnonto in Farke's press conference after the game. Some of his players did seem to be physically struggling during the game, one of whom was Joe Rodon. The reason for him receiving treatment during the game was just due to a bruise, though, the manager revealed.

"Yeah it was a hit on his knee, I think it was a bruise, pretty painful but he is a warrior and we couldn't afford to lose him in this period," said Farke, via the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"I told him no chance for substitution, you go through. He's Welsh, he's a warrior anyway just by passport and for that I'm glad he came through."

Leeds' depth on the wings makes potential Willy Gnonto problem less of an issue

Even though they lost Crysencio Summerville at the start of the season, Leeds still have the most daunting arsenal of wide forwards in the Championship. Gnonto and James started the Middlesbrough game, leaving Largie Ramazani, who didn't even come on, and Manor Solomon, a Premier League player, on the bench.

Their strength in depth in this area of the pitch is frightening. They can batter you with two of them for 65-70 minutes and then bring on another two in their place, who are just as good.

This is not only scary for opponents, it'll be calming for Leeds when they have these potential knocks, like the one that seemed to cause Gnonto's limping.