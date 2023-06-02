Wigan Athletic’s senior squad had once again not been paid on time by Friday afternoon.

Will Wigan receive another points deduction?

The off-field issues of the club are well-known, with the Latics having been hit with a points deduction during their Championship campaign, which contributed to their relegation to the third tier.

That came about due to a failure from owner Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi to pay the wages on time, something which has happened regularly since he took over.

A repeat of that, and failure to meet EFL deadlines, means the punishments have continued for Wigan, with Shaun Maloney’s side set to begin their League One campaign on -8 points.

Inevitably, this has caused anger among the supporters, who are desperate for a takeover, despite assurances from the hierarchy that it wouldn’t happen again.

But, in another concerning development, reporter Paul Kendrick revealed that the players have not been paid once more.

“Been told Wigan Athletic staff have been paid along with the club’s Under-23s…but the senior squad remains unpaid. Assurances have been made that it will be today…but of course they’ve been made before. Appalling state of affairs.

“Just been told not *all* non-playing staff have been paid…obviously hard to check if every single member of staff has been paid…but important to make that correction. That we’re even having to clarify this is a damning indictment on current events.”

This Wigan situation can’t continue

This is a ridiculous situation that Wigan find themselves in, and it’s already left them in an extremely difficult position for next season. But, for the fans, it’s not even about next season, instead with concerns about the future of the club, something which they had to contend with not that long ago in the past. Quite simply, it’s not acceptable that this is happening, and all connected to the Latics will be furious.

Ultimately, the words of the owner can’t be taken for granted, but all the EFL are doing with the punishments are harming the team, and then the fans. And, if the payment doesn’t arrive by midnight tonight, it could trigger more action from the EFL, which will make the issues even worse.

So, hopefully it is sorted now, but even then, it’s only a short-term solution, as it’s clear the major problem for Wigan is the owner, and it’s now time for Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi to sell up.