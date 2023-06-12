Wigan Athletic have been served with a winding up petition notice by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The move comes after the club's Bahraini owners failed to settle a tax bill.

While there has yet to be official confirmation of the exact total that Wigan's owners Phoenix 2021 Limited owe HMRC, it is believed to be in the region of £1m.

The owners will have a week to respond to this notice.

If the bill is not paid, the petition will turn into a winding up order, which will threaten the future of the club.

Who is currently trying to purchase Wigan Athletic?

Wigan's owners are currently hoping to sell the club ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

As per The Athletic, local businessman Mike Danson is keen on striking an agreement for the League One outfit.

Danson, who is the millionaire owner of GlobalData and The New Statesman, has held constructive talks with Phoenix 2021 Limited in recent days.

Meanwhile, Sarbjhot Johal is also hoping to purchase Wigan.

Johal is unlikely to earn approval from the EFL due to the fact that he failed to prove the source or sufficiency of his funds during a recent takeover attempt of Morecambe.

Despite promising to send over a seven-figure fee to cover the outstanding wages of players, this money has yet to be provided by Johal.

An interested party will have to take into consideration the club's debt, as well as it's recent points deductions.

Wigan have been deducted four points, on two separate occasions by the EFL.

The Latics are set to start the season on -8 points.

This is a major concern for Wigan's supporters as the crisis at the club has now deepened.

Unless a takeover can be completed relatively quickly, the Latics' future as a Football League club could be at threat.

Given that Phoenix 2021 Limited have struggled to pay the wages of players on time, there is no guarantee that they will pay the money that they owe to HMRC.

As per the Daily Mail, the players that are still under contract with Wigan are considering quitting the club after failing to receive their wages on time on six separate occasions.

Members of Wigan's squad were, as of Saturday, still waiting for their wages, which were due on June 2nd.