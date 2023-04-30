There will be a "fire sale" of players at West Bromwich Albion this summer if they fail to get themselves back to the Premier League at the second time of asking, according to the Daily Mail.

The Baggies had given themselves a very good chance of being involved in the promotion mix and still have the opportunity to seal a top-six finish, but their inconsistency in recent months has cast doubt on whether they will be in with a shout of promotion when the season finishes.

Following such a poor start to the 2022/23 campaign, the best Albion could really hope for was the play-offs and that's the best they can get now with Burnley and Sheffield United already taking up the two automatic promotion spots.

And if they fail to join the Clarets and the Blades in the top flight, it looks set to be costly.

Why may West Brom cash in on players?

Although they haven't spent a huge amount on transfer fees this season, it may have taken hefty wages to lure the likes of John Swift and Jed Wallace to The Hawthorns, with both unlikely to have been short of interest last summer.

As well as this, they splashed out a reported £7m on Daryl Dike back in January last year and that could be costly for them in their quest to abide by financial rules, though the sale of Matheus Pereira may have given them the license to spend so much on the United States international.

Perhaps the biggest financial concern in the Midlands at this stage though is the MSD Holdings loan that was taken out to help with the day-to-day running of the club, with £20m being borrowed.

Who could West Brom sell?

The report from the Daily Mail mentions Dara O'Shea and Karlan Grant as two players they could potentially cash in on and that would make sense.

Grant hasn't exactly been one of the first names on the teamsheet under Carlos Corberan throughout his tenure and could potentially be sold for a considerable amount, with the player scoring for fun last term.

O'Shea, meanwhile, is tied down to a long-term contract and with this in mind, the Baggies will be in a strong position at the negotiating table. That should allow Corberan's side to generate a sizeable fee for him.

Swift and Wallace are two other players they could look to move on if they want to generate a decent amount of money - because both have been valuable for Albion at times this term and may still be attracting interest from elsewhere.

It would be a shame if they had to let go of several key players though - because that will reduce the chances of them making a top-tier return anytime soon.