FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie believes that anything above 21st in the table this season could be deemed a success.

Tom Cleverley is set to take charge of his first full campaign as a senior manager, having been appointed as the permanent replacement for Valerien Ismael last April.

The former midfielder oversaw the final nine games of the campaign, winning two and drawing five, as the team finished 15th in the table.

The Hornets have made a number of summer signings since then, including bringing back Moussa Sissoko to the club.

However, Watford have also seen the likes of Ismael Koné depart, with Yaser Asprilla also heading for the exit door following a £25 million agreement with Rennes, according to The Athletic.

Watford Championship prediction

Beattie is pessimistic about the upcoming campaign, a belief he claims is widely held among the supporters.

He has suggested that work is needed in the final weeks of the summer window in order to avoid this season becoming a battle of survival in the Championship.

“If you take the temperature of the Watford supporters by what they’re posting on social media, and what fan podcasts are saying, you’ll notice there is alarm that the squad that only survived relegation by a few points last season has been depleted during the summer, and not replenished sufficiently,” Beattie told Football League World.

“I think we are going to have a very long, tough season, unless something miraculous occurs between now and the window closing.

“I think anything above 21st is going to be seen as successful for Watford this season.

“I would love to be proven wrong, I would love to be taken by surprise and see something wonderful happen on the pitch this season.

“But, as things stand, I think that’s extremely unlikely, and if we’re not careful we’re looking at a relegation fight this season.”

Yaser Asprilla’s importance to Watford

Yaser Asprilla's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.20 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.22 Shots 2.50 Assists 0.23 Expected assists (xAG) 0.19 npxG + xAG 0.41 Shot-creating actions 4.81

Asprilla signed for Watford in 2022 from Colombian side Envigado, and has gone on to feature 81 times in the Championship for the club (all stats from Fbref).

The 20-year-old contributed six goals and seven assists last season, and was a key part of the team coming 15th in the table.

His departure will be a big blow for Cleverley’s side, especially with Koné having also already been sold to Marseille.

Koné signed last summer, and contributed four goals and three assists from 42 appearances in the second division.

Watford need to reinvest Asprilla sale cash to aid survival chances

There is a lot of pessimism surrounding Watford at the moment, and losing two key players has only added to that.

Some of their signings look promising, but someone like Rocco Vata may have a lot of potential and may also not be ready to contribute important minutes just yet.

This will be tricky for Cleverley to manage, and he will surely be hoping to reinvest the £25 million they’re set to receive from Rennes for Asprilla.

The club still have a few weeks remaining to get deals over the line, otherwise it could be a very difficult year ahead.