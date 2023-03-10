Concerning update shared in Dozy Mmobuosi’s attempted takeover of Sheffield United

The EFL are yet to be satisfied by Dozy Mmobuosi’s proof of funds in regards to his potential takeover of Championship promotion chasers Sheffield United.

That is according to YorkshireLive reporter Nathan Hemmingham, who claims that there has been no update or movement when it comes to the Nigerian billionaire and his purchase of the Blades.

Current United owner Prince Abdullah accepted an offer from Mmobuosi back in December and he has been in a period of exclusivity ever since as he attempts to become the new custodian at Bramall Lane.

The Tingo Mobile owner though is yet to make a completion of his purchase and will have to satisfy the powers that be at the EFL that he has enough money in the bank to not only take over the South Yorkshire club, but also to continue to fund them.

United are still operating under a transfer embargo due to unpaid transfer instalments, with Hemmingham suggesting that Prince Abdullah is waiting for Mmobuosi’s takeover to go through so that he can foot the bill.

It was also claimed in early February that despite his takeover not being approved by the EFL, Mmobuosi invested an eight-figure sum into the Blades to help their cash-flow situation at the time.

The Verdict

Despite the apparent injection of funds into Sheffield United’s bank last month, it appears that Mmobuosi still has a way to go to complete his purchase.

He was present as the Blades defeated Reading on Tuesday night and perhaps that was a good sign, but what isn’t a good sign is that apparently proving where his funds come from has been an issue.

The EFL can’t approve his purchase of the club if they cannot determine if he is fit and proper, with lessons clearly being learnt from the Chris Kirchner and Derby County saga.

It’s been two-and-a-half months though since Prince Abdullah accepted the Nigerian’s offer, so something will have to give sooner rather than later.